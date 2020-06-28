All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

103 SKYHILL RD #8

103 Skyhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

103 Skyhill Road, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest parking
Quiet top floor condo close to King Street Metro/Amtrak & bus transportation. Enjoy Old Town shopping & dining. Unit has been recently updated. Rooms are spacious and bright with two sky lights in the living-room. In-unit washer & dryer; exercise room in next building; one parking space; ample guest parking on the street. Storage unit (#8) located on lower level of the building. Available October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have any available units?
103 SKYHILL RD #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have?
Some of 103 SKYHILL RD #8's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 SKYHILL RD #8 currently offering any rent specials?
103 SKYHILL RD #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 SKYHILL RD #8 pet-friendly?
No, 103 SKYHILL RD #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 offer parking?
Yes, 103 SKYHILL RD #8 offers parking.
Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 SKYHILL RD #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have a pool?
No, 103 SKYHILL RD #8 does not have a pool.
Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have accessible units?
No, 103 SKYHILL RD #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 SKYHILL RD #8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 SKYHILL RD #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
