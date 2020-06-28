Quiet top floor condo close to King Street Metro/Amtrak & bus transportation. Enjoy Old Town shopping & dining. Unit has been recently updated. Rooms are spacious and bright with two sky lights in the living-room. In-unit washer & dryer; exercise room in next building; one parking space; ample guest parking on the street. Storage unit (#8) located on lower level of the building. Available October 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have any available units?
What amenities does 103 SKYHILL RD #8 have?
Some of 103 SKYHILL RD #8's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 SKYHILL RD #8 currently offering any rent specials?
103 SKYHILL RD #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.