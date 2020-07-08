All apartments in Alexandria
103 CAMERON MEWS

103 Cameron Mews · No Longer Available
Location

103 Cameron Mews, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
hot tub
Historic, yet modern four floor townhouse in the heart of Old Town, Alexandria. With a courtyard front entrance and a cozy brick patio in the back, this home fits nicely into the Old Town atmosphere, while maintaining a luxury interior for contemporary living. Close to the popular sites in Old Town, walk just one block to the Alexandria waterfront and the many parks it has to offer. King Street and all of its fine restaurants are only one block down the street, making carry out dining a breeze. The assigned parking spot is in the lot behind the townhouse. When you do need to leave, the convenient location allows for an easy drive to DC, the Pentagon or adventures along the scenic George Washington Parkway. Upon entry, guests are greeted by the gourmet kitchen and the beautifully refinished wooden staircase, a classic feature of Old Town homes. The kitchen, complete with JennAir appliances and sleek white cabinetry, also features a large over-the-sink window and quartz countertops. A generous island provides wine storage and a place to gather and enjoy meals, nestled between the open kitchen and large living room. A wood burning fireplace and French doors which open out to the back patio from the living space. Other features on the main level include a powder room for guests and a laundry area. Absolute Gray designer porcelain tiles continue from the kitchen, past the island, and into the living room, to create a clean finish throughout the main level. On the first upper floor, you'll find a bonus entertaining space, complete with another wood burning fireplace and hidden wet bar. Down the hall you'll find the first bedroom, with French doors, built-in bookcases and cabinets along one wall, and an updated full bathroom with tub attached. The master bedroom and ensuite are on the second upper level. With four closets, one for each corner of the room, there is ample storage. The master bath is upgraded with quartz countertops, a double vanity, a soaking tub, and a separate shower, giving the feel of an at-home spa. The third bedroom is right down the hall, with its own full bathroom attached. The top floor is the fourth bedroom, a perfect get-away for overnight guests. There is an updated full bathroom and plenty of natural light from the many windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 CAMERON MEWS have any available units?
103 CAMERON MEWS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 103 CAMERON MEWS have?
Some of 103 CAMERON MEWS's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 CAMERON MEWS currently offering any rent specials?
103 CAMERON MEWS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 CAMERON MEWS pet-friendly?
No, 103 CAMERON MEWS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 103 CAMERON MEWS offer parking?
Yes, 103 CAMERON MEWS offers parking.
Does 103 CAMERON MEWS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 CAMERON MEWS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 CAMERON MEWS have a pool?
No, 103 CAMERON MEWS does not have a pool.
Does 103 CAMERON MEWS have accessible units?
No, 103 CAMERON MEWS does not have accessible units.
Does 103 CAMERON MEWS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 CAMERON MEWS has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 CAMERON MEWS have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 CAMERON MEWS does not have units with air conditioning.

