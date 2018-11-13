1023 N ROYAL

Amenities

Luxury, high end 1 BR/1Bath condo in North Old Town in a sought after boutique buildingconstructed in 2007. Neighborhood is 1 block from the Potomac River (w/ water views) and 9 short walking blocks to King Street. One traffic light and you're on the GW Parkway to anywhere in the NCR.Nearly 900 sq ft of open living space built for entertaining w/ upscale finishes and designertouches throughout:- Unique 500 sq ft private patio professionally landscaped w/ Asian-themed shrubbery/plants andopen flames permitted. Perfect for gatherings?- Underground assigned parking- 9+ foot ceilings w/ crown molding throughout- Built in surround sound speaker system- Large, gourmet modern kitchen for the home chef w/- 42 inch Solid cherry cabinets w/ tons of storage & under counter lighting- Granite counter tops-S/S GE side by side fridge & DW- new S/S Samsung 5 burner slide-in gas oven-new Hans Grohe S/S kitchen faucet w/ spray- new custom tiled marble back splash- new custom wrap-around mosaic tiled center island w/ granite top & seating for four- Large fully tiled bathroom w/ tub (bowed curtain rod), large adult-height cherry vanity w/ granitecounter top, single sink, large mirror & medicine chest.- All new custom electric outlets/switches/dimmers/plates- Recessed lighting- Oak flooring throughout- New Karastan carpet in bedroom- Washer/Dryer in unit