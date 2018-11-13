All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

1023 N ROYAL

1023 N Royal St · No Longer Available
Location

1023 N Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury, high end 1 BR/1Bath condo in North Old Town in a sought after boutique buildingconstructed in 2007. Neighborhood is 1 block from the Potomac River (w/ water views) and 9 short walking blocks to King Street. One traffic light and you're on the GW Parkway to anywhere in the NCR.Nearly 900 sq ft of open living space built for entertaining w/ upscale finishes and designertouches throughout:- Unique 500 sq ft private patio professionally landscaped w/ Asian-themed shrubbery/plants andopen flames permitted. Perfect for gatherings?- Underground assigned parking- 9+ foot ceilings w/ crown molding throughout- Built in surround sound speaker system- Large, gourmet modern kitchen for the home chef w/- 42 inch Solid cherry cabinets w/ tons of storage & under counter lighting- Granite counter tops-S/S GE side by side fridge & DW- new S/S Samsung 5 burner slide-in gas oven-new Hans Grohe S/S kitchen faucet w/ spray- new custom tiled marble back splash- new custom wrap-around mosaic tiled center island w/ granite top & seating for four- Large fully tiled bathroom w/ tub (bowed curtain rod), large adult-height cherry vanity w/ granitecounter top, single sink, large mirror & medicine chest.- All new custom electric outlets/switches/dimmers/plates- Recessed lighting- Oak flooring throughout- New Karastan carpet in bedroom- Washer/Dryer in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 N ROYAL have any available units?
1023 N ROYAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1023 N ROYAL have?
Some of 1023 N ROYAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 N ROYAL currently offering any rent specials?
1023 N ROYAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 N ROYAL pet-friendly?
No, 1023 N ROYAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1023 N ROYAL offer parking?
Yes, 1023 N ROYAL offers parking.
Does 1023 N ROYAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 N ROYAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 N ROYAL have a pool?
No, 1023 N ROYAL does not have a pool.
Does 1023 N ROYAL have accessible units?
No, 1023 N ROYAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 N ROYAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 N ROYAL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 N ROYAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 N ROYAL does not have units with air conditioning.

