1018 ORONOCO ST
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

1018 ORONOCO ST

1018 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Old Town living at a reasonable price. Walk to transportation or to the restaurants, shops and watering holes of Old Town. Off street parking and plenty of on street parking. Full baths in two of the bedrooms. Nice fenced patio in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 ORONOCO ST have any available units?
1018 ORONOCO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1018 ORONOCO ST have?
Some of 1018 ORONOCO ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 ORONOCO ST currently offering any rent specials?
1018 ORONOCO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 ORONOCO ST pet-friendly?
No, 1018 ORONOCO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1018 ORONOCO ST offer parking?
Yes, 1018 ORONOCO ST offers parking.
Does 1018 ORONOCO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 ORONOCO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 ORONOCO ST have a pool?
No, 1018 ORONOCO ST does not have a pool.
Does 1018 ORONOCO ST have accessible units?
No, 1018 ORONOCO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 ORONOCO ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 ORONOCO ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 ORONOCO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 ORONOCO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
