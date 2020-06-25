1018 ORONOCO ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Old Town living at a reasonable price. Walk to transportation or to the restaurants, shops and watering holes of Old Town. Off street parking and plenty of on street parking. Full baths in two of the bedrooms. Nice fenced patio in back.