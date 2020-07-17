All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2549 South Park St E

2549 South Park Street · (801) 890-5942
Location

2549 South Park Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Nibley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2549 South Park St E · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2549 S Park Street - 3 bedrooms and 1-bathroom Sugarhouse rental home, move in ready now! This home is located minutes from I-80, Sugarhouse Park and Downtown Salt Lake City! Home features central air for the warm summer months and an automated sprinkler system to help keep your lawn green. 1 car detached garage/storage.

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2549-s-park-st

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.
-$11.99 per month utility billing fee
-Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer and Water will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,325 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE5889308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 South Park St E have any available units?
2549 South Park St E has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 2549 South Park St E currently offering any rent specials?
2549 South Park St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 South Park St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2549 South Park St E is pet friendly.
Does 2549 South Park St E offer parking?
Yes, 2549 South Park St E offers parking.
Does 2549 South Park St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2549 South Park St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 South Park St E have a pool?
No, 2549 South Park St E does not have a pool.
Does 2549 South Park St E have accessible units?
No, 2549 South Park St E does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 South Park St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2549 South Park St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2549 South Park St E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2549 South Park St E has units with air conditioning.
