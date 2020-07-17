2549 South Park St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2549 S Park Street - 3 bedrooms and 1-bathroom Sugarhouse rental home, move in ready now! This home is located minutes from I-80, Sugarhouse Park and Downtown Salt Lake City! Home features central air for the warm summer months and an automated sprinkler system to help keep your lawn green. 1 car detached garage/storage.



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2549-s-park-st



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.

-$11.99 per month utility billing fee

-Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer and Water will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,325 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



