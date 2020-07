Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments green community internet access internet cafe trash valet

ViA is a cool collection of Salt Lake City apartments where luxury and style meet. Claim one of our gorgeous homes and enjoy stunningly fresh interiors and social amenities right out your door. ViA is centrally located for an easy commute up and down the Wasatch front and next to Meadowbrook TRAX station. For an urban space that matches your commuter-centric life, discover ViA. Call today for a private tour.