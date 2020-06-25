All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Eight20 Apartments

820 W Timbercreek Way · (801) 396-9546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84119
South Salt Lake City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1710 · Avail. Aug 17

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 2504 · Avail. Aug 20

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. Sep 5

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0310 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 2210 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eight20 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Welcome to Eight20 Apartments, formerly known as Mission Meadowbrook, where you’ll experience a perfectly balanced combination of comfort, convenience, and style. Our stunning apartments for rent in Salt Lake City feature clean, classic design, wide open spaces, beautifully finished interiors and a whole host of enticing amenities.Residents of Eight20 Apartments enjoy thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom apartments with sleek gourmet kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, ample closet and storage space and breathtaking views of the Rockies from private patios and balconies.With our extensive array of fantastic amenities, relaxation and recreation are never in short supply at Eight20. We offer a massive, sparkling swimming pool, two tennis courts, a game room, a state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more. There’s never a dull moment at our apartments in SLC. Step into a home that truly fits your unique lifestyle at Eight20 Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eight20 Apartments have any available units?
Eight20 Apartments has 27 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Eight20 Apartments have?
Some of Eight20 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eight20 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eight20 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eight20 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eight20 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eight20 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eight20 Apartments offers parking.
Does Eight20 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eight20 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eight20 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Eight20 Apartments has a pool.
Does Eight20 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Eight20 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Eight20 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eight20 Apartments has units with dishwashers.

