Amenities

Welcome to Eight20 Apartments, formerly known as Mission Meadowbrook, where you’ll experience a perfectly balanced combination of comfort, convenience, and style. Our stunning apartments for rent in Salt Lake City feature clean, classic design, wide open spaces, beautifully finished interiors and a whole host of enticing amenities.Residents of Eight20 Apartments enjoy thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom apartments with sleek gourmet kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, ample closet and storage space and breathtaking views of the Rockies from private patios and balconies.With our extensive array of fantastic amenities, relaxation and recreation are never in short supply at Eight20. We offer a massive, sparkling swimming pool, two tennis courts, a game room, a state-of-the-art fitness center and so much more. There’s never a dull moment at our apartments in SLC. Step into a home that truly fits your unique lifestyle at Eight20 Apartments.