3388 santa rosa dr

3388 Santa Rosa Drive, Millcreek, UT 84109 East Millcreek
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Millcreek home for rent! - Property Id: 287435
Beautiful home for rent in desirable Millcreek area. Great neighborhood. Across the street from REI. Big backyard. Close to Skyline High school. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287435 Property Id 287435
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5807546)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
