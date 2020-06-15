All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3388 santa rosa dr

3388 Santa Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3388 Santa Rosa Drive, Millcreek, UT 84109
East Millcreek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Millcreek home for rent! - Property Id: 287435

Beautiful home for rent in desirable Millcreek area. Great neighborhood. Across the street from REI. Big backyard. Close to Skyline High school.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287435
Property Id 287435

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3388 santa rosa dr have any available units?
3388 santa rosa dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millcreek, UT.
What amenities does 3388 santa rosa dr have?
Some of 3388 santa rosa dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3388 santa rosa dr currently offering any rent specials?
3388 santa rosa dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3388 santa rosa dr pet-friendly?
No, 3388 santa rosa dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 3388 santa rosa dr offer parking?
No, 3388 santa rosa dr does not offer parking.
Does 3388 santa rosa dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3388 santa rosa dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3388 santa rosa dr have a pool?
No, 3388 santa rosa dr does not have a pool.
Does 3388 santa rosa dr have accessible units?
No, 3388 santa rosa dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3388 santa rosa dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3388 santa rosa dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3388 santa rosa dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3388 santa rosa dr does not have units with air conditioning.
