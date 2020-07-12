/
223 Apartments for rent in Shady Oaks, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1278 sqft
Residents can take a break at this property's clubhouse, relax at the pool or work out in the gym. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Mud Creek Park is near this Thousand Oaks community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1156 sqft
This community features two swimming pools with tanning decks, gated entries and green lawns. Located close to 281/1604 and local shopping centers. Units feature brick fireplaces and decks, as well as washer/dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Panther Springs in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Caleta Beach
145 Caleta Beach, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms two story townhouse in a private gated community, large open living and dining area, granite counter tops, 2 fireplaces, carport and garage parking, access to community pool, easy access to shopping centers on
Results within 1 mile of Shady Oaks
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
23 Units Available
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Located on Henderson Pass with easy access to the Randolph Air force Base, The Riverwalk and The Alamo. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and upgraded fixtures.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
45 Units Available
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$725
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
867 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite-style countertops and spacious bedrooms. Get work done at the business center. Work out at the on-site fitness center, and swim in the pool. Enjoy nature at nearby McAllister Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
14 Units Available
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with oak cabinetry and built-in microwaves. Tenants get access to a resident lounge with WiFi. Close to Loop 1604. By McAllister Park if you ever need to get away to nature.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15560 Henderson Pass
15560 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
960 sqft
Perfect balance between comfort and convenience ( near shopping, library entertainment and restaurants GREAT VALUE Swimming pool Fitness center Pet friendly Discounted cable and Internet services available Onsite management and staffQuick turn
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2650 THOUSAND OAKS
2650 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1116 sqft
Come home to a beautiful and unique community, abundant with large oak trees, amenities and elegant features. Live only minutes from the airport, premier shopping, featured restaurants, entertainment and employment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1711 FOREST SPRING ST
1711 Forest Spring Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1663 sqft
This cozy home is nestled in desirable Brook Hollow neighborhood. Home has great open floor plan, cozy fireplace, newly wonderful vinyl plank flooring, the master bedroom is separate from secondary rooms, and has a full bath and large walk-in closet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
14207 CHADBOURNE ST
14207 Chadbourne Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1643 sqft
Location is the key to this one! Quaint 3Br just off 281N in central San Antonio. Features seperate formal dining, 2 living areas for lots of space and 3 full bedrooms. Galley kitchen offers all appliances for tenant use.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14914 Oak Summit
14914 Oak Summit, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1687 sqft
North Central SA - Thousand Oaks / 281 / 1604 - Wonderful location inside Loop 1604 near 281. Two story house with fireplace in family room. Balcony access from the bedrooms. No carpet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Hill Country Cabin Ln.
105 Hill Country Lane, Hill Country Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
Newly Built - Brand new custom-built 1/1 bathroom cabin. This property offers open living room kitchen space with plenty of cabinet space. Master bathroom features a large shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom is will easily hold a queen-size bed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Hill Country Ln.
101 Hill Country Lane, Hill Country Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
Newly Built - Brand new custom-built 1/1 bathroom cabin. This property offers open living room kitchen space with plenty of cabinet space. Master bathroom features a large shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom is will easily hold a queen-size bed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
79 Hill Country Cabin Ln.
79 Hill Country Lane, Hill Country Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
Newly Built - Brand new custom-built 1/1 bathroom cabin. This property offers open living room kitchen space with plenty of cabinet space. Master bathroom features a large shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom is will easily hold a queen-size bed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Heimer Rd
430 Heimer Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
Conveniently located near 1604, 281 and 410 and airport Excellent shopping and dining and entertainment (Target and Olive Garden nearby) Beautiful and quiet neighborhood with library nearby Fitness center Swimming pool with palm trees...
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2626 THOUSAND OAKS
2626 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
This perfectly located property puts you near Loop 1604 and Hwy 281 and allows easy access to any area of San Antonio. Superior amenities await including a huge fitness studio, sparkling pool, indoor hot tub, sauna and grand clubhouse.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
16500 HENDERSON PASS
16500 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a secluded and prestigious neighborhood, this beautiful community welcomes you home to a relaxed atmosphere and a new beginning.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2608 Grayson Way
2608 Grayson Way, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Great location with quick access to 1604 and 281. This nicely upgraded townhome offers nearby shopping, schools, and entertainment. Yard maintenance is provided by the HOA.
