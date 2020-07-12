/
/
/
oakland estates
339 Apartments for rent in Oakland Estates, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1059 sqft
Situated right off of I-10 near the University of Texas at San Antonio and the airport. Luxury, recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pool, coffee bar, gym.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
5503 RESEARCH DR
5503 Research Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
693 sqft
Welcome to a chic community with a modern look and top quality amenities.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Venado Trace
6010 Venado Trace, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2887 sqft
Luxury energy-efficient home ready NOW! Exquisite 2-story Magnolia has large Master down with separate tub & shower, Junior Master up & formal dining room leads to spacious kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
10306 Legacy Hill
10306 Legacy Hill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
SMART HOME!! This SMART HOME features solar panels (save hundreds on electricity), Smart thermostat, carbon monoxide detector, LED lighting throughout & tons of other features.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5903 BABCOCK RD
5903 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Artistic, modern and stylish, this community is a dream! Amenities include two pools, a bocce ball court, dog park, picnic/BBQ grills, 24/7 fitness center, Wi-Fi hot spots and it's all inside access gates.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
10335 Legacy Hill
10335 Legacy Hill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1543 sqft
Nestled in the gated boutique community of Heritage Cove, this 3/2/2, single-story home offers the very best of an open concept design. The kitchen is a modern masterpiece with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a gas range.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Estates
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
35 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
39 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
38 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
27 Units Available
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1291 sqft
Located off of I-10 in northwest San Antonio, near public transportation and shopping. One, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with private, screened-in patios, hardwood flooring and laundry rooms. Carport parking available for a small monthly fee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
56 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
$
38 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
15 Units Available
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$670
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments located in western area of Medical Center district. Easy access to Interstate 10 and universities. Featuring spacious living areas, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Pool, playground, and carport.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
58 Units Available
The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
981 sqft
Sea World and Huebner Oaks Center are both within minutes of this property. Get a workout at the gym or volleyball court. The community is pet-friendly and units provide residents with a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$726
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
905 sqft
Contemporary apartments with brushed nickel hardware and plush carpeting. Tenants get access to a business center and picnic area. Minutes from I-10 for a smooth commute. Close to the South Texas Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
910 sqft
Traditional homes in a leafy community with breathtaking views, close to Interstate 10 and Hobby Middle School. Central air conditioning in rooms. Planned resident activities and premier relocation program. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
21 Units Available
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1097 sqft
A luxury community near the heart of San Antonio. Community features include a resort-style pool, fitness center, green space, and garages. Homes offer spacious floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
25 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
35 Units Available
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1243 sqft
Experience San Antonio, Texas preferred address at Woodhill Apartment Homes! Designed to improve the way you live, our modern apartment homes host sleek finishes and high-end features.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
45 Units Available
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1183 sqft
Located on the northwest side of San Antonio, near public transportation, Interstate 10, and shopping. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, in-suite laundry, and granite counters. Small pets welcome. Garage included with some units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1082 sqft
Located on the edge of San Antonio Medical Foundation Walking and Jogging Trail. Apartments have modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Community features a pool, a sauna and a coffee bar.
