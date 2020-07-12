/
churchill estates
Last updated July 12 2020
254 Apartments for rent in Churchill Estates, San Antonio, TX
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1242 sqft
A luxury community undergoing a renovation. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile tub surrounds, and ample storage. Lots of green space. Near the North Salado Creek Greenway.
14122 CHURCHILL ESTATES BLVD
14122 Churchill Estates Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1020 sqft
Fully furnished and all bills paid. Great location off Churchill Estates Blvd and Blanco Rd. Both short term and long term available.
14919 Eminence
14919 Eminence, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2358 sqft
14919 Eminence Available 07/18/20 Churchill Estates 4 bedroom 2.5 bath adorable home - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath located in Excellent location in Churchill Estates. NEISD schools district, Churchill High School, Eisenhower Middle School, Huebner Elementary.
14202 MAN O WAR
14202 Man O' War, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3189 sqft
Very elegant two story with formal dining room. Gourmet island kitchen that opens to large spacious living area with fireplace. Nice pantry and built in microwave. Master bedroom is downstairs with separate garden tub and shower. Huge walk-in closet.
14827 Forward Pass
14827 Forward Pass, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2435 sqft
Beautiful SINGLE story home. Move in ready, lush landscaping, oversized garage, patio, mature trees and quiet neighborhood! Master bedroom has space plus a door to the nursery, office or 4th bedroom.
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
Short walk to Salado Creek Greenway. Luxury accommodations with fireplaces, lots of storage, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Numerous on-site amenities including a pool, gym, courtyard, 24-hour maintenance service and clubhouse.
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1313 sqft
Situated just minutes from Wurzbach Parkway and SilverHorn Golf Club, this pet-friendly community offers a swimming pool, gym and cookout area. The large apartments feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1353 sqft
Las Brisas Apartments in San Antonio, Texas holds the highest standard of comfortable apartment living. Stylish vaulted ceilings adorn each of the one and two-bedroom options, adding lush, natural light to all of our spacious floor plans.
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
940 sqft
Modern, comfortable living with saltwater pool, spa, fitness center, laundry, and convenient location. Short-term leases available with perks like covered parking and limited access gates surrounding the property.
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1015 sqft
Stunning pool and resort-like feel. Recently renovated with updated appliances, fireplaces and extra storage. Furnished. On-site amenities include pool, gym, grill area, clubhouse and patios and balconies. Pet-friendly community.
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1041 sqft
Close to Churchill Estates Park. Recently renovated community with fireplaces, updated appliances and walk-in closets. Outstanding active community with tennis court, courtyard and pool. Guest parking. Pet-friendly community.
14203 Savannah Pass
14203 Savannah Pass, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
2757 sqft
- JUST STEPS AWAY FROM SIVERHORN GOLF COURSE AND CONVENIENTLY NEAR 281***HIGH CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN***3 CAR GARAGE***BIG COVERED PATIO***BACKS UP TO A GREENBELT***ROCK SURROUND FIREPLACE***LARGE KITCHEN***FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS No
104 Warbler Way
104 Warbler Way, Shavano Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3198 sqft
104 Warbler Way Available 08/14/20 104 Warbler Way - Gorgeous Executive Home in sought-out Shavano Park on HUGE corner lot. Home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors.
14811 HUEBNER
14811 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,164
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the premier destination for luxury apartment home living. Enjoy custom home amenities such as gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full size washers and dryers in every home.
12711 Blanco Road
12711 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
This Brand New Community Features Full Concierge Services, Resort Pool, Pet Park, Full Gym & So Much More?? - This Brand New Community Is Located Right Off Evans & Wilderness Oak?? Close To Stone Ridge Market Which Has All your shopping including
15674 Robin Ridge
15674 Robin Ridge Road, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2290 sqft
You'll fall in love with this gorgeous one story rental in Deerfield the minute you step through the door.
13400 BLANCO RD.
13400 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The casual elegance here creates a relaxing living environment. Live just around the corner from fine dining, entertainment and shopping.
3415 Paesanos Pkwy Unit 2, San Antonio, TX 78248 - 2
3415 Paesanos Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$5,451
2379 sqft
PROPERTY OVERVIEW Attractive one-story garden office building located in Shavano Park. This new construction is Ideal location for a medical or professional services company. LEASE TYPE: BASE RENT + OPEX. T.I.: $30/ SF.
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1409 sqft
Stunning, resort-like community. Apartments feature faux hardwood floors, oversized closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Pet-friendly with lush courtyards for animals to exercise in. On-site swimming pool and fitness center.
