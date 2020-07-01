All apartments in San Antonio
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193

9914 W Military Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9914 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Rent Range:$1,128.00 - $1,950.00

Description: Built-in bookshelves, roomy master wing private from the rest of the apartment, large oval soaking tub, stand-alone shower, dual-sink vanity, tray ceilings and fireplace available on the 3rd floor. Prices change daily and are based on availability. Please call the property for full details and a daily quote. Crown molding throughout apartment, large walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer included, breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen. Chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets and your choice of a balcony or sunroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 have any available units?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 have?
Some of 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 pet-friendly?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 offer parking?
Yes, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 offers parking.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 have a pool?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 does not have a pool.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 have accessible units?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9914 Military Dr West Unit: 1193 does not have units with dishwashers.

