9823 Dull Knife Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4-Bedroom home with new carpeting, roof, and exterior paint as of April 2019. Sprinkler system, refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, speaker system throughout the home, fireplace, ceramic tile in kitchen, computerized thermostat, ceiling fans, step-up ceiling in master bedroom. VERIFY SCHOOLS. NO aggressive breed pets. Only pets UNDER 25 lbs. Must view property before applying. Pet deposit is a $300 FEE PER pet and NON-REFUNDABLE. Requires gross income of 3 times the rent. $50 app fee PER adult.