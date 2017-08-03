All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9823 Dull Knife Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9823 Dull Knife Way
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:55 PM

9823 Dull Knife Way

9823 Dull Knife Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9823 Dull Knife Way, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4-Bedroom home with new carpeting, roof, and exterior paint as of April 2019. Sprinkler system, refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, speaker system throughout the home, fireplace, ceramic tile in kitchen, computerized thermostat, ceiling fans, step-up ceiling in master bedroom. VERIFY SCHOOLS. NO aggressive breed pets. Only pets UNDER 25 lbs. Must view property before applying. Pet deposit is a $300 FEE PER pet and NON-REFUNDABLE. Requires gross income of 3 times the rent. $50 app fee PER adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9823 Dull Knife Way have any available units?
9823 Dull Knife Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9823 Dull Knife Way have?
Some of 9823 Dull Knife Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9823 Dull Knife Way currently offering any rent specials?
9823 Dull Knife Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9823 Dull Knife Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9823 Dull Knife Way is pet friendly.
Does 9823 Dull Knife Way offer parking?
Yes, 9823 Dull Knife Way offers parking.
Does 9823 Dull Knife Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9823 Dull Knife Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9823 Dull Knife Way have a pool?
No, 9823 Dull Knife Way does not have a pool.
Does 9823 Dull Knife Way have accessible units?
No, 9823 Dull Knife Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9823 Dull Knife Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9823 Dull Knife Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio