Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Must see! Wonderful family home in sought after Stone Oak area. Tile entry, efficient island kitchen opens to family room with lots of windows and cozy corner stone fireplace. Huge Master Suite with room for sitting/computer area. Master bath has separate tub and shower, large walk in closet, double extended vanity! Room off entry is perfect for either formal dining or living! Great back yard with mature trees, community pool, sports court all in a gated subdivision.