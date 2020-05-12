All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9618 HEIDELBERG ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9618 HEIDELBERG ST
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

9618 HEIDELBERG ST

9618 Heidelberg Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9618 Heidelberg Street, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental is move-in ready! Large yard with tree cover. Just moments from I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 HEIDELBERG ST have any available units?
9618 HEIDELBERG ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9618 HEIDELBERG ST currently offering any rent specials?
9618 HEIDELBERG ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 HEIDELBERG ST pet-friendly?
No, 9618 HEIDELBERG ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9618 HEIDELBERG ST offer parking?
No, 9618 HEIDELBERG ST does not offer parking.
Does 9618 HEIDELBERG ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 HEIDELBERG ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 HEIDELBERG ST have a pool?
No, 9618 HEIDELBERG ST does not have a pool.
Does 9618 HEIDELBERG ST have accessible units?
No, 9618 HEIDELBERG ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 HEIDELBERG ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9618 HEIDELBERG ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9618 HEIDELBERG ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9618 HEIDELBERG ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio