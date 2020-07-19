Spacious Secluded Apartment for Rent near 1604/NW - Property Id: 89121
Beautiful secluded 1200 sq. ft apartment newly remodeled new carpet and tile and paint 16' vaulted ceiling with a 400 sq ft loft or study or extra bedroom oversized bedroom and bath spacious living room and kitchen large covered deck beautiful view of the creek very secluded
ready for rental 1500.00 a month plus deposit
plz call 210.355.2202 or text to set up a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89121 Property Id 89121
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 have any available units?
