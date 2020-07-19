9488 LESLIE RD #2

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious Secluded Apartment for Rent near 1604/NW - Property Id: 89121



Beautiful secluded 1200 sq. ft apartment newly remodeled new carpet and tile and paint

16' vaulted ceiling with a 400 sq ft loft or study or extra bedroom

oversized bedroom and bath

spacious living room and kitchen

large covered deck

beautiful view of the creek

very secluded



ready for rental

1500.00 a month plus deposit



plz call 210.355.2202 or text to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89121

Property Id 89121



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4552340)