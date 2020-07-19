All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9488 LESLIE RD #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9488 LESLIE RD #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9488 LESLIE RD #2

9488 Leslie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9488 Leslie Road, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Secluded Apartment for Rent near 1604/NW - Property Id: 89121

Beautiful secluded 1200 sq. ft apartment newly remodeled new carpet and tile and paint
16' vaulted ceiling with a 400 sq ft loft or study or extra bedroom
oversized bedroom and bath
spacious living room and kitchen
large covered deck
beautiful view of the creek
very secluded

ready for rental
1500.00 a month plus deposit

plz call 210.355.2202 or text to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89121
Property Id 89121

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4552340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 have any available units?
9488 LESLIE RD #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 have?
Some of 9488 LESLIE RD #2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9488 LESLIE RD #2 currently offering any rent specials?
9488 LESLIE RD #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9488 LESLIE RD #2 pet-friendly?
No, 9488 LESLIE RD #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 offer parking?
No, 9488 LESLIE RD #2 does not offer parking.
Does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9488 LESLIE RD #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 have a pool?
No, 9488 LESLIE RD #2 does not have a pool.
Does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 have accessible units?
No, 9488 LESLIE RD #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9488 LESLIE RD #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9488 LESLIE RD #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio