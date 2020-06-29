All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

946 W Magnolia Ave

946 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

946 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Beacon Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment in Beacon Hill!!! - Great 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom upstairs apartment in the Beacon Hill community. Large open Living Room, built in shelving in Dining area, Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern subway tile backsplash, smooth cooktop on range/oven and built in microwave. Utility closet in Hallway is setup for stacked washer/dryer connections only. Outdoor access to upstairs shared patio deck area off Hallway. Spacious Bedroom layout with window AC unit. Updated features in Bathroom area! New ceiling fans to be installed in living room and bedroom areas prior to lease signing. Easy access to Downtown, SAC, I-10/281/35!***Any new lease must end in JUNE of 2020!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5155836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 W Magnolia Ave have any available units?
946 W Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 W Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 946 W Magnolia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 W Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
946 W Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 W Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 W Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 946 W Magnolia Ave offer parking?
No, 946 W Magnolia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 946 W Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 W Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 W Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 946 W Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 946 W Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 946 W Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 946 W Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 W Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
