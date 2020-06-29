946 W Magnolia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment in Beacon Hill!!! - Great 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom upstairs apartment in the Beacon Hill community. Large open Living Room, built in shelving in Dining area, Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern subway tile backsplash, smooth cooktop on range/oven and built in microwave. Utility closet in Hallway is setup for stacked washer/dryer connections only. Outdoor access to upstairs shared patio deck area off Hallway. Spacious Bedroom layout with window AC unit. Updated features in Bathroom area! New ceiling fans to be installed in living room and bedroom areas prior to lease signing. Easy access to Downtown, SAC, I-10/281/35!***Any new lease must end in JUNE of 2020!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



