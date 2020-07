Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful custom home available for move in asap, kitchen and bath fully redone, lots of space inside and out. Wonderful location in a quiet neighborhood, 2 car garage, 3Bed 2Bath, no pets, MUST SEE! First Month and $2000 deposit. Last Mo rent must be Paid. Deposit return in 15 days pending inspection. Each person over 18 needs to put in application $75 each. Lease term is 12-24 months, Property will be professional cleaned before move in, 60 day either party notice before termination.