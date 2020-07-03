934 Aransas Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5eeea4042 ---- You have to see this unit to believe how extraordinary the details are. Wood floors adorn the space with black accents throughout. The entire unit features accents, flooring, cabinets and much more. Don't miss out, give us a call today. Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** A/C & Heater Window Units Off Street Parking Pets On A Case By Case Basis Two Bedrooms Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Floors