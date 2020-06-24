All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

925 W. AGARITA

925 West Agarita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

925 West Agarita Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BECON HILL 2/2 - A MUST SEE! - Beautiful Home in Beacon Hill! 2/2 ready for move in! Hardwood floors throughout and a must see claw-foot bathtub in the master bathroom. Large porch for family and friends to visit and make lasting memories! Large backyard with a playset great for the kiddos! Schedule your showing now!

(RLNE2690420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 W. AGARITA have any available units?
925 W. AGARITA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 W. AGARITA have?
Some of 925 W. AGARITA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 W. AGARITA currently offering any rent specials?
925 W. AGARITA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 W. AGARITA pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 W. AGARITA is pet friendly.
Does 925 W. AGARITA offer parking?
No, 925 W. AGARITA does not offer parking.
Does 925 W. AGARITA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 W. AGARITA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 W. AGARITA have a pool?
No, 925 W. AGARITA does not have a pool.
Does 925 W. AGARITA have accessible units?
No, 925 W. AGARITA does not have accessible units.
Does 925 W. AGARITA have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 W. AGARITA does not have units with dishwashers.
