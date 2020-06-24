925 W. AGARITA

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BECON HILL 2/2 - A MUST SEE! - Beautiful Home in Beacon Hill! 2/2 ready for move in! Hardwood floors throughout and a must see claw-foot bathtub in the master bathroom. Large porch for family and friends to visit and make lasting memories! Large backyard with a playset great for the kiddos! Schedule your showing now!



(RLNE2690420)