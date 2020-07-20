Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9224 Powhatan - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in a nice, quite neighborhood. Great location for easy commute - minutes from Medical Center, UTHSCSA, UTSA, FIESTA TEXAS, shopping centers, and Lackland AFB. This spacious pet friendly home features an open floor plan; a dining/eating area with access to the back patio through a large glass sliding door. It includes fully renovated kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops. This home has California closets and newly renovated bathrooms



(RLNE3279048)