Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9224 Powhatan
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

9224 Powhatan

9224 Powhatan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9224 Powhatan Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9224 Powhatan - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in a nice, quite neighborhood. Great location for easy commute - minutes from Medical Center, UTHSCSA, UTSA, FIESTA TEXAS, shopping centers, and Lackland AFB. This spacious pet friendly home features an open floor plan; a dining/eating area with access to the back patio through a large glass sliding door. It includes fully renovated kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops. This home has California closets and newly renovated bathrooms

(RLNE3279048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9224 Powhatan have any available units?
9224 Powhatan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9224 Powhatan have?
Some of 9224 Powhatan's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9224 Powhatan currently offering any rent specials?
9224 Powhatan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9224 Powhatan pet-friendly?
Yes, 9224 Powhatan is pet friendly.
Does 9224 Powhatan offer parking?
Yes, 9224 Powhatan offers parking.
Does 9224 Powhatan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9224 Powhatan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9224 Powhatan have a pool?
No, 9224 Powhatan does not have a pool.
Does 9224 Powhatan have accessible units?
No, 9224 Powhatan does not have accessible units.
Does 9224 Powhatan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9224 Powhatan has units with dishwashers.
