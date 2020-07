Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Fully renovated, clean and cute 1920's Craftsman duplex apartment. A wonderful mix of yesterday and today. Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment is 1,122 sqft with beautiful hardwood floors. Mud room off kitchen has washer and dryer. This is a clean, well-kept property. It is walking distance to the Pearl, the river walk, restaurants and fitness places as well as in close proximity to SACC, Fort Sam Houston, Methodist Metropolitan Hospital and downtown.