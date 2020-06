Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Minutes to the medical center, IH 10, USAA & shopping. This 2bedroom 2 bath duplex has a full 2 car garage and private back yard. Home features; high ceiling, linoleum wood flooring, ceramic tile floors, cozy fireplace. Home will be vacant January 17th and make ready will include touch up painting and professional cleaning. This home does not have any carpets.