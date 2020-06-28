All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 864 AMBERSTONE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
864 AMBERSTONE DR
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

864 AMBERSTONE DR

864 Amberstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

864 Amberstone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Just in time for Fall! Beautiful home nestled in the heart of Stone Oak. Home pride is evident as you walk in lovely entry with nice dining area, family room with incredilble, large stone fireplace, perfect kitchen with granite countertops and wood cabinets. Cozy eat in breakfast area looks out to backyard oasis. Backyard includes your very own brick/stone oven, grill, pergola patio, fire pit, and peaceful rock waterfall with pond and fish. Gorgeous master bedroom with bay window, granite in master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 AMBERSTONE DR have any available units?
864 AMBERSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 AMBERSTONE DR have?
Some of 864 AMBERSTONE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 AMBERSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
864 AMBERSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 AMBERSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 864 AMBERSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 864 AMBERSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 864 AMBERSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 864 AMBERSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 AMBERSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 AMBERSTONE DR have a pool?
No, 864 AMBERSTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 864 AMBERSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 864 AMBERSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 864 AMBERSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 AMBERSTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Huntington
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio