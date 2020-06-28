864 AMBERSTONE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Just in time for Fall! Beautiful home nestled in the heart of Stone Oak. Home pride is evident as you walk in lovely entry with nice dining area, family room with incredilble, large stone fireplace, perfect kitchen with granite countertops and wood cabinets. Cozy eat in breakfast area looks out to backyard oasis. Backyard includes your very own brick/stone oven, grill, pergola patio, fire pit, and peaceful rock waterfall with pond and fish. Gorgeous master bedroom with bay window, granite in master bath.