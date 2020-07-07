8607 Snow Goose

Amenities
Property Description
Great 1 story home in convenient location right off Cable Ranch Rd. Open floor plan, large bedrooms, fenced yard and great curb appeal. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garag