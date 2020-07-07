8607 Snow Goose

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Property Description

Great 1 story home in convenient location right off Cable Ranch Rd. Open floor plan, large bedrooms, fenced yard and great curb appeal. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Vaulted Ceilings

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garag