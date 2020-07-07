All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8607 Snow Goose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8607 Snow Goose
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8607 Snow Goose

8607 Snow Goose · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8607 Snow Goose, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Property Description
Great 1 story home in convenient location right off Cable Ranch Rd. Open floor plan, large bedrooms, fenced yard and great curb appeal. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garag

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Snow Goose have any available units?
8607 Snow Goose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8607 Snow Goose have?
Some of 8607 Snow Goose's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 Snow Goose currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Snow Goose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Snow Goose pet-friendly?
Yes, 8607 Snow Goose is pet friendly.
Does 8607 Snow Goose offer parking?
Yes, 8607 Snow Goose offers parking.
Does 8607 Snow Goose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 Snow Goose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Snow Goose have a pool?
No, 8607 Snow Goose does not have a pool.
Does 8607 Snow Goose have accessible units?
No, 8607 Snow Goose does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Snow Goose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8607 Snow Goose has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio