8603 Sedona Cir

5 beds 3 baths 3,850 sqft - Property Id: 92841



Large 5 Bedroom, 3 full bath home on cul-de-sac in the coveted Villages of Sonoma Ranch. Wonderful gated community with community pools, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Beautiful ceramic tile floors downstairs in all wet areas. Huge upstairs master bedroom. Includes gas range with convection over & built in microwave, 2 refrigerators, (one in kitchen + one in garage), Awesome back yard with patio, and two story deck. Great location close to UTSA, Fiesta Texas & USAA with easy access to shopping at La Cantera, & the Rim. Outstanding Northside schools. Easy commute to 1604 and I10. Email for additional pics.1

