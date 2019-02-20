All apartments in San Antonio
8603 Sedona Cir

8603 Sedona Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8603 Sedona Circle, San Antonio, TX 78023
Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
5 beds 3 baths 3,850 sqft - Property Id: 92841

Large 5 Bedroom, 3 full bath home on cul-de-sac in the coveted Villages of Sonoma Ranch. Wonderful gated community with community pools, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Beautiful ceramic tile floors downstairs in all wet areas. Huge upstairs master bedroom. Includes gas range with convection over & built in microwave, 2 refrigerators, (one in kitchen + one in garage), Awesome back yard with patio, and two story deck. Great location close to UTSA, Fiesta Texas & USAA with easy access to shopping at La Cantera, & the Rim. Outstanding Northside schools. Easy commute to 1604 and I10. Email for additional pics.1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92841
Property Id 92841

(RLNE4762195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Sedona Cir have any available units?
8603 Sedona Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8603 Sedona Cir have?
Some of 8603 Sedona Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8603 Sedona Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Sedona Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Sedona Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8603 Sedona Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8603 Sedona Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8603 Sedona Cir offers parking.
Does 8603 Sedona Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Sedona Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Sedona Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8603 Sedona Cir has a pool.
Does 8603 Sedona Cir have accessible units?
No, 8603 Sedona Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Sedona Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8603 Sedona Cir has units with dishwashers.
