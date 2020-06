8517 Norwich Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 FULL BATHS. NEW PAINT, CABINETS, New TILE IN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND NEW STAINELSS APPLIANCES INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, STOVE AND DISHWASHER. WASHER AND DRYER ARE AVAILABLEIF NEEDED, CONNECTIONS PROVIDED IN GARAGE IF YOU HAVE YOUR OWN. MASTER SUITE WITH HIS/HERS CLOSETS, A LARGE PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD AND FULL SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. LAWN CARE PROVIDED. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...EASY ACCESS TO THE HIGHWAY 410, I 35, NE BAPTIST, SHOPPING & FT. SAM