Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

8514 Tesoro Hills

8514 Tesoro Hls · No Longer Available
Location

8514 Tesoro Hls, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8514 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8514 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8514 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8514 Tesoro Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8514 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
No, 8514 Tesoro Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8514 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8514 Tesoro Hills does offer parking.
Does 8514 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8514 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8514 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8514 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8514 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8514 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8514 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8514 Tesoro Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does 8514 Tesoro Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 8514 Tesoro Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
