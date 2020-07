Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NOW VACANT: Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home, Great Location - Located in Carmona Hills neighborhood, close to 410 and 90 and within minutes of Lackland AFB and Medina base.

Home has laminate flooring downstairs.

Refrigerator included.

Enjoy the fenced backyard with covered patio and 2 ceiling fans.

Home has water softener and 1 car garage.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5698546)