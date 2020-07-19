Amenities

8302 JAYBROOK DRIVE Available 04/12/19 8302 Jaybrook Dr., Converse, TX. 78109 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Don't miss out on this very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NE SA! Minutes from RAFB and Fort Sam, this home features wood laminate floors and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Extremely large master bedroom w/garden tub in the master bath. Home also features energy efficient upgrades.



(RLNE3821401)