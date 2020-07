Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill online portal package receiving volleyball court parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access

When comfort combines with style, and the tranquility of nature collides with a commuter-friendly location, you know you found a home that fits all your needs. Sunset Canyon welcomes you with a renovated studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments and a rich list of amenities which includes everything from courtesy patrol to two crystal-clear swimming pools. All this, along with an excellent address. Tile backslash, wood-inspired flooring, updated lighting and faucet fixtures, grey cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, and nest thermostats.



Our modern Thousand Oaks, San Antonio apartments are designed to meet your expectations for graceful big city living. Expansive patios, extra storage, large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and central air conditioning are a given on all our floor plans, while select ones also feature wood-burning fireplaces and gorgeous nature views. On our pet-friendly grounds, you will discover an oasis of casual relaxation. Two glistening swimming po