817 Potomac St.

Amenities
Spacious and Modern 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 90721
**Flexible Qualify, Flexible Deposit terms, Flexible Lease Terms. Please contact us for more information.**
Brand new, modern home located just East of Downtown San Antonio. Concrete and wood floors. 1 car garage. 10 foot ceilings. 20 foot deck out back. Front and back yard. Quiet street in up-and-coming neighborhood. Close to Fort Sam.
Property Id 90721
No Dogs Allowed
