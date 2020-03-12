8038 Broadway St

Amenities

Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit. Tastefully done unit and well maintained. Pools in complex close to unit. Has 1 covered parking space - can park in front of condo as space allows for super convenience. Centrally located in SA, close to airport, SAC, 410 and downtown; on bus line - all this and in Alamo Heights school district. Ready for new renters now! Please note, COVID-19 form is required to be filled out, signed and returned to me prior to entry to property. Form found in docs.