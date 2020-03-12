All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

8038 Broadway St

8038 Broadway · (210) 273-5233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8038 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 H · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit. Tastefully done unit and well maintained. Pools in complex close to unit. Has 1 covered parking space - can park in front of condo as space allows for super convenience. Centrally located in SA, close to airport, SAC, 410 and downtown; on bus line - all this and in Alamo Heights school district. Ready for new renters now! Please note, COVID-19 form is required to be filled out, signed and returned to me prior to entry to property. Form found in docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8038 Broadway St have any available units?
8038 Broadway St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8038 Broadway St have?
Some of 8038 Broadway St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8038 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
8038 Broadway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8038 Broadway St pet-friendly?
No, 8038 Broadway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8038 Broadway St offer parking?
Yes, 8038 Broadway St does offer parking.
Does 8038 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8038 Broadway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8038 Broadway St have a pool?
Yes, 8038 Broadway St has a pool.
Does 8038 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 8038 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 8038 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8038 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
