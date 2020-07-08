8015 Cooper Mill

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One story home in the desirable Stage Run subdivision. Open floor plan with tile and hardwood throughout makes this home comfortable and enjoyable. Beautiful upgrades with stainless steel appliances and freshly painted interior with many windows makes this home above average. New wood fence, new exterior trim paint, and clean gutters. Kitchen granite countertops as well as refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This beauty is a fabulous find on a beautifully treed lot. Minutes from The Rim, La Cantera, Boerne, or Downtown San Antonio.