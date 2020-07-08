All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 AM

8015 Cooper Mill

8015 Cooper Mill · No Longer Available
Location

8015 Cooper Mill, San Antonio, TX 78255

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story home in the desirable Stage Run subdivision. Open floor plan with tile and hardwood throughout makes this home comfortable and enjoyable. Beautiful upgrades with stainless steel appliances and freshly painted interior with many windows makes this home above average. New wood fence, new exterior trim paint, and clean gutters. Kitchen granite countertops as well as refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This beauty is a fabulous find on a beautifully treed lot. Minutes from The Rim, La Cantera, Boerne, or Downtown San Antonio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 Cooper Mill have any available units?
8015 Cooper Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8015 Cooper Mill have?
Some of 8015 Cooper Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 Cooper Mill currently offering any rent specials?
8015 Cooper Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 Cooper Mill pet-friendly?
No, 8015 Cooper Mill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8015 Cooper Mill offer parking?
Yes, 8015 Cooper Mill offers parking.
Does 8015 Cooper Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8015 Cooper Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 Cooper Mill have a pool?
No, 8015 Cooper Mill does not have a pool.
Does 8015 Cooper Mill have accessible units?
No, 8015 Cooper Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 Cooper Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, 8015 Cooper Mill does not have units with dishwashers.

