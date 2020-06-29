7631 Windsor Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom apartment with yard in Northeast San Antonio! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in a quadplex. Recently painted and ready for new residents! Ceramic tile throughout, and indoor washer/dryer connections included. Please verify schools if important. Unit also has a spacious fenced backyard. Rental includes two parking spots in front of the building. Additionally, the unit is conveniently located close to Randolph Air Force Base, Ft. Sam Houston, HEB, 410 and I-35. Come take a look today!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history, or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



