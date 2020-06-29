All apartments in San Antonio
7631 Windsor Oaks

Location

7631 Windsor Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom apartment with yard in Northeast San Antonio! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in a quadplex. Recently painted and ready for new residents! Ceramic tile throughout, and indoor washer/dryer connections included. Please verify schools if important. Unit also has a spacious fenced backyard. Rental includes two parking spots in front of the building. Additionally, the unit is conveniently located close to Randolph Air Force Base, Ft. Sam Houston, HEB, 410 and I-35. Come take a look today!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history, or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4789008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631 Windsor Oaks have any available units?
7631 Windsor Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7631 Windsor Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
7631 Windsor Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 Windsor Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 7631 Windsor Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7631 Windsor Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 7631 Windsor Oaks offers parking.
Does 7631 Windsor Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7631 Windsor Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 Windsor Oaks have a pool?
No, 7631 Windsor Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 7631 Windsor Oaks have accessible units?
No, 7631 Windsor Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 Windsor Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 7631 Windsor Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7631 Windsor Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7631 Windsor Oaks has units with air conditioning.

