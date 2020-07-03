All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7564 Prairie Lace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7564 Prairie Lace
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

7564 Prairie Lace

7564 Prairie Lace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7564 Prairie Lace, San Antonio, TX 78249
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful Three Bedroom Single Story Home In Northside ISD!! - This home is ready to go! Located in College Park, minutes from 1604, La Cantera, and UTSA, the home features three bedrooms and two full baths. The kitchen includes all appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/oven! The large living area features a fireplace and beautiful dark wood floors! Outside, the home has a backyard that is great for entertaining!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/af6f32f05a

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-ac85f696-4277-4a13-a60c-282c6930053d

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7564 Prairie Lace have any available units?
7564 Prairie Lace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7564 Prairie Lace have?
Some of 7564 Prairie Lace's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7564 Prairie Lace currently offering any rent specials?
7564 Prairie Lace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7564 Prairie Lace pet-friendly?
No, 7564 Prairie Lace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7564 Prairie Lace offer parking?
Yes, 7564 Prairie Lace offers parking.
Does 7564 Prairie Lace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7564 Prairie Lace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7564 Prairie Lace have a pool?
No, 7564 Prairie Lace does not have a pool.
Does 7564 Prairie Lace have accessible units?
No, 7564 Prairie Lace does not have accessible units.
Does 7564 Prairie Lace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7564 Prairie Lace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio