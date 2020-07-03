7564 Prairie Lace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful Three Bedroom Single Story Home In Northside ISD!! - This home is ready to go! Located in College Park, minutes from 1604, La Cantera, and UTSA, the home features three bedrooms and two full baths. The kitchen includes all appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/oven! The large living area features a fireplace and beautiful dark wood floors! Outside, the home has a backyard that is great for entertaining!



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/af6f32f05a



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-ac85f696-4277-4a13-a60c-282c6930053d



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



No Pets Allowed



