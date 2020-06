Amenities

This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of the city. Conveniently located close to the Medical Center, La Cantera, Downtown the Pearl Brewery. Close to all major Universities in San Antonio. Gorgeous granite countertops with a breakfast area. Open space living and dinning. Both bathrooms are beautifully done with granite and tile. Your new home will be on the first floor and only steps away from a wonderful pool, with nice seating area to relax after a long day.