Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:32 AM

7427 NORTHALLERTON

7427 Northallerton · (210) 695-8296
Location

7427 Northallerton, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2421 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home! Lots of upgrades throughout. The half bath has granite counters just like the kitchen. The Island of the kitchen has power. The pantry is huge, it is a room to itself, taking more space than the washer and dryer. The first bedroom has been re-designed to have a study or small office area. The second and third bedroom have walk in closets. The Master Suite is sweet! The room is large, with a unique bathroom. The horse-shoe shape with two doors allow both of you to prepare for a busy day without getting in each other's way. Separate closets keep the organization going. The garden tub gives you something to look forward to at the end of the day. The house has a filtration system, to provide soft water without the hassle of buying salt. In the back yard you will find a tiered patio, perfect for entertaining. The shed provides extra storage so you can keep your car in the garage. The back gate does open to a field with a path leading to the city park, if you walk the half mile. Do not let this house pass you by. Remember, Murphy's Law-- If you don't act on this now, while you are thinking about it, the people who looked yesterday will rent it this afternoon! This is a house you will quickly call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 NORTHALLERTON have any available units?
7427 NORTHALLERTON has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7427 NORTHALLERTON have?
Some of 7427 NORTHALLERTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 NORTHALLERTON currently offering any rent specials?
7427 NORTHALLERTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 NORTHALLERTON pet-friendly?
No, 7427 NORTHALLERTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7427 NORTHALLERTON offer parking?
Yes, 7427 NORTHALLERTON does offer parking.
Does 7427 NORTHALLERTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7427 NORTHALLERTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 NORTHALLERTON have a pool?
No, 7427 NORTHALLERTON does not have a pool.
Does 7427 NORTHALLERTON have accessible units?
No, 7427 NORTHALLERTON does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 NORTHALLERTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 7427 NORTHALLERTON does not have units with dishwashers.
