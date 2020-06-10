7427 NORTHALLERTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home! Lots of upgrades throughout. The half bath has granite counters just like the kitchen. The Island of the kitchen has power. The pantry is huge, it is a room to itself, taking more space than the washer and dryer. The first bedroom has been re-designed to have a study or small office area. The second and third bedroom have walk in closets. The Master Suite is sweet! The room is large, with a unique bathroom. The horse-shoe shape with two doors allow both of you to prepare for a busy day without getting in each other's way. Separate closets keep the organization going. The garden tub gives you something to look forward to at the end of the day. The house has a filtration system, to provide soft water without the hassle of buying salt. In the back yard you will find a tiered patio, perfect for entertaining. The shed provides extra storage so you can keep your car in the garage. The back gate does open to a field with a path leading to the city park, if you walk the half mile. Do not let this house pass you by. Remember, Murphy's Law-- If you don't act on this now, while you are thinking about it, the people who looked yesterday will rent it this afternoon! This is a house you will quickly call home.