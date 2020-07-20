All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

742 E ASHBY PL

742 East Ashby Place · No Longer Available
Location

742 East Ashby Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WALK TO FUN !! Only a block away from the Riverwalk Museum Reach, The Pearl Entertainment District and St. Mary's St! This 1920s beautifully restored Tobin Hill cottage is filled with charm! Interior custom paint colors and crown moulding. Large breakfast nook and utility room inside. Restored wood floors with updated bath and kitchen. New window treatments. Stainless refrigerator and front load washer/dryer. Picturesque backyard with large deck, incredible trees and veranda on an oversized lot.OWNER LREB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 E ASHBY PL have any available units?
742 E ASHBY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 E ASHBY PL have?
Some of 742 E ASHBY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 E ASHBY PL currently offering any rent specials?
742 E ASHBY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 E ASHBY PL pet-friendly?
No, 742 E ASHBY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 742 E ASHBY PL offer parking?
No, 742 E ASHBY PL does not offer parking.
Does 742 E ASHBY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 E ASHBY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 E ASHBY PL have a pool?
No, 742 E ASHBY PL does not have a pool.
Does 742 E ASHBY PL have accessible units?
No, 742 E ASHBY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 742 E ASHBY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 E ASHBY PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

