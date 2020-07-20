742 E ASHBY PL

Amenities

WALK TO FUN !! Only a block away from the Riverwalk Museum Reach, The Pearl Entertainment District and St. Mary's St! This 1920s beautifully restored Tobin Hill cottage is filled with charm! Interior custom paint colors and crown moulding. Large breakfast nook and utility room inside. Restored wood floors with updated bath and kitchen. New window treatments. Stainless refrigerator and front load washer/dryer. Picturesque backyard with large deck, incredible trees and veranda on an oversized lot.OWNER LREB