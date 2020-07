Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home located near Harry Wurzbach and Rittiman Rd is available for move in. Easy access to grocery, dining, entertainment and interstate access. Located just minutes from JBSA. This home has had recent upgrades that include kitchen counters, cabinets, paint, bath upgrades and much more. Rental includes appliances and washer/dryer equipment. Schedule a tour today! Pet restrictions apply.