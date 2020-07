Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bonita Casita! - This place will make you swoon! Charming casita in the heart of the city. Tired of the apartment life, but not ready to jump into a big home? This is just for you! One bed, one bath, open living and kitchen area, large covered patio and yard! This place truly has it all.



(RLNE4394178)