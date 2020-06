Amenities

New flooring, new paint and new kitchen and bath. You will love the open space of this Hearne Home located near downtown SA. Lots of parking with a long driveway & great backyard! 3 bedrooms with closets, 2 large living spaces, indoor washer and dryer area. Granite kitchen and very clean is this first time rental! See it today.