Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool

Love the Barcelona!... Upstairs studio available .. French doors lead to a balcony overlooking the pool... Updated kitchen and bathroom.. super clean.. Very quiet sought after complex... A short walk to some awesome shopping.. grocery store.. restaurants....The lush grounds of the Barcelona make you feel like you are on a vacay... one covered parking space and some street parking for guests...Come enjoy your studio Villa....