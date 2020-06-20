6422 Dove Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully Renovated Four Bedroom Home Available For Immediate Move-In! - This home is a MUST SEE! The home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. New flooring has been installed in the home! The master bedroom is located downstairs along with two separate living areas! Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space! The home is located on a corner lot featuring a beautiful large yard with mature trees! The home is located minutes from Ingram Park Mall, Loop 410, and in Northside Independent School District!



No Cats Allowed



