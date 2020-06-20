All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6422 Dove Hill

6422 Dove Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6422 Dove Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully Renovated Four Bedroom Home Available For Immediate Move-In! - This home is a MUST SEE! The home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. New flooring has been installed in the home! The master bedroom is located downstairs along with two separate living areas! Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space! The home is located on a corner lot featuring a beautiful large yard with mature trees! The home is located minutes from Ingram Park Mall, Loop 410, and in Northside Independent School District!

No need to leave your couch, you can 3D tour the home here: https://poly.google.com/view/eDp3mEmzoVi

Schedule a Tour now: https://showmojo.com/l/608568c07d

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-5ab7d1a3-c8b9-4bd3-bc28-73ccc105a4f9

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5805395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Dove Hill have any available units?
6422 Dove Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 Dove Hill have?
Some of 6422 Dove Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Dove Hill currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Dove Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Dove Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 6422 Dove Hill is pet friendly.
Does 6422 Dove Hill offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Dove Hill does offer parking.
Does 6422 Dove Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Dove Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Dove Hill have a pool?
No, 6422 Dove Hill does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Dove Hill have accessible units?
No, 6422 Dove Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Dove Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 Dove Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
