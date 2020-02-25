All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

6315 Jade Glen

6315 Jade Gln · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Jade Gln, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
6315 Jade Glen Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Single Story In Gated Community - Beautiful Single Story Home In Gated Community** This Home Features Wood Flooring Throughout Living Area, Tile In All Wet Areas, Carpet In Bedrooms* Gourmet Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinet & Granite Counter Space, Gas Cooking, Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer Stay* Breakfast Bar Overlooks Spacious Living Room With Fireplace* High Ceilings Throughout* Master With Recessed Trayed Ceilings, Walk In Shower, Oversized Garden Tub, His & Her Vanities* Great Location With Easy Access To Medical Center, USAA & Shopping

(RLNE4959996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Jade Glen have any available units?
6315 Jade Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 Jade Glen have?
Some of 6315 Jade Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Jade Glen currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Jade Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Jade Glen pet-friendly?
No, 6315 Jade Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6315 Jade Glen offer parking?
No, 6315 Jade Glen does not offer parking.
Does 6315 Jade Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6315 Jade Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Jade Glen have a pool?
No, 6315 Jade Glen does not have a pool.
Does 6315 Jade Glen have accessible units?
No, 6315 Jade Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Jade Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 Jade Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
