Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

6315 Jade Glen Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Single Story In Gated Community - Beautiful Single Story Home In Gated Community** This Home Features Wood Flooring Throughout Living Area, Tile In All Wet Areas, Carpet In Bedrooms* Gourmet Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinet & Granite Counter Space, Gas Cooking, Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer Stay* Breakfast Bar Overlooks Spacious Living Room With Fireplace* High Ceilings Throughout* Master With Recessed Trayed Ceilings, Walk In Shower, Oversized Garden Tub, His & Her Vanities* Great Location With Easy Access To Medical Center, USAA & Shopping



(RLNE4959996)