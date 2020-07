Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OWNER REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. Remarks: Lovely one story 3 bedroom 2 bath close to the medical center. Quiet gated community. In great condition, laminate flooring throughout, refrigerator. One bedroom features french doors and would make a perfect office. One car garage. New privacy fence, sprinkler system. Master bedroom has separate tub and shower, double vanities and walk in closet. One small dog only.