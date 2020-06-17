606 LEIGH ST

Amenities

FURNISHED Remodeled Downtown San Antonio/Southtown Home Near Alamodome & The Convention Center! Your San Antonio adventures begin at this newly remodeled 3Bed, 2Bath house! Perfect for 10+ guests, this charming home provides travelers with desirable amenities and an ideal location just minutes from Downtown San Antonio attractions. Nearby, you'll find The Riverwalk, Pearl, great shops and restaurants and the High Vibe of Southtown. Walk, $5 Uber or Scooter to the Heart of SAT. This house is located in one of the best streets in San Antonio. Short Term (min 3 months higher price) or Long Term. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.