All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 606 LEIGH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
606 LEIGH ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

606 LEIGH ST

606 Leigh Street · (512) 987-1374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lavaca
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

606 Leigh Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FURNISHED Remodeled Downtown San Antonio/Southtown Home Near Alamodome & The Convention Center! Your San Antonio adventures begin at this newly remodeled 3Bed, 2Bath house! Perfect for 10+ guests, this charming home provides travelers with desirable amenities and an ideal location just minutes from Downtown San Antonio attractions. Nearby, you'll find The Riverwalk, Pearl, great shops and restaurants and the High Vibe of Southtown. Walk, $5 Uber or Scooter to the Heart of SAT. This house is located in one of the best streets in San Antonio. Short Term (min 3 months higher price) or Long Term. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 LEIGH ST have any available units?
606 LEIGH ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 LEIGH ST have?
Some of 606 LEIGH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 LEIGH ST currently offering any rent specials?
606 LEIGH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 LEIGH ST pet-friendly?
No, 606 LEIGH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 606 LEIGH ST offer parking?
No, 606 LEIGH ST does not offer parking.
Does 606 LEIGH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 LEIGH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 LEIGH ST have a pool?
No, 606 LEIGH ST does not have a pool.
Does 606 LEIGH ST have accessible units?
No, 606 LEIGH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 606 LEIGH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 LEIGH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 606 LEIGH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity