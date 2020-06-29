All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 29 2019 at 9:25 PM

6027 Sundance Lane

6027 Sundance Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Sundance Lane, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 Sundance Lane have any available units?
6027 Sundance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6027 Sundance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6027 Sundance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 Sundance Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6027 Sundance Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6027 Sundance Lane offer parking?
No, 6027 Sundance Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6027 Sundance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 Sundance Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 Sundance Lane have a pool?
No, 6027 Sundance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6027 Sundance Lane have accessible units?
No, 6027 Sundance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 Sundance Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6027 Sundance Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6027 Sundance Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6027 Sundance Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
