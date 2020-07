Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

WOODRIDGE - Lovely one story home nestled in quiet neighborhood of Woodridge. You absolutely love entertaining on the large well maintained backyard deck. Charming living room with gas fireplace. Bright morning sun, lights the kitchen breakfast nook. Granite countertops, white appliances and saltillo tile. Mater bedrm with step down shower. Laundry area with plenty of cabinet space. All new carpeting and paint throughout the home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755092)