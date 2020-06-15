5903 BABCOCK RD

Amenities

Artistic, modern and stylish, this community is a dream! Amenities include two pools, a bocce ball court, dog park, picnic/BBQ grills, 24/7 fitness center, Wi-Fi hot spots and it's all inside access gates. Live minutes from vibrant nightlife, incredible restaurants, eclectic shops and a stone's throw from HEB. Ready for an unforgettable living experience? Enjoy cottage-style living where no one is above or below you. Features include: Patio Crown Molding Washer/Dryer Connections Upgraded carpet Built in microwaves Pantries and breakfast bars Walk-in shower * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.