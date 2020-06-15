All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5903 BABCOCK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5903 BABCOCK RD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

5903 BABCOCK RD

5903 Babcock Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oakland Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5903 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
Oakland Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Artistic, modern and stylish, this community is a dream! Amenities include two pools, a bocce ball court, dog park, picnic/BBQ grills, 24/7 fitness center, Wi-Fi hot spots and it's all inside access gates. Live minutes from vibrant nightlife, incredible restaurants, eclectic shops and a stone's throw from HEB. Ready for an unforgettable living experience? Enjoy cottage-style living where no one is above or below you. Features include: Patio Crown Molding Washer/Dryer Connections Upgraded carpet Built in microwaves Pantries and breakfast bars Walk-in shower * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 BABCOCK RD have any available units?
5903 BABCOCK RD has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 BABCOCK RD have?
Some of 5903 BABCOCK RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 BABCOCK RD currently offering any rent specials?
5903 BABCOCK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 BABCOCK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 BABCOCK RD is pet friendly.
Does 5903 BABCOCK RD offer parking?
No, 5903 BABCOCK RD does not offer parking.
Does 5903 BABCOCK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 BABCOCK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 BABCOCK RD have a pool?
Yes, 5903 BABCOCK RD has a pool.
Does 5903 BABCOCK RD have accessible units?
No, 5903 BABCOCK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 BABCOCK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5903 BABCOCK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5903 BABCOCK RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive
San Antonio, TX 78253
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity